Left Menu

J-K chief secretary reviews process of 'change of land use'

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-11-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 20:34 IST
J-K chief secretary reviews process of 'change of land use'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary A K Mehta on Sunday asked the revenue department and the board of revenue to comprehensively evaluate and review the existing process of 'change of land use' and formulate detailed guidelines by December 25.

Mehta was chairing a meeting to review the process of 'change of land use' especially from agricultural to non-agricultural activities in the Union Territory, an official spokesman said.

The chief secretary asked the revenue department and the board of revenue to comprehensively evaluate and review the existing process of change of land use in view of the changed legislative framework in the Union Territory, after studying various models being followed by the most progressive states in the country.

"It was directed that an upper ceiling on the quantum of agricultural land to be diverted to non-agricultural activities in individual cases should be duly assessed and prescribed in the guidelines in unambiguous terms to ensure holistic development without compromising on issues of environmental sustainability and food security," the spokesman said.

He said the revenue department and the board of revenue were asked to formulate detailed guidelines for deputy commissioners as per the latest provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Land Revenue Act without any ambiguity and discretions by December 25.

The department was also asked to hold wider discussions and consultations with all the stakeholders to develop a sustainable and people-friendly model of change of land use to be followed in the Union Territory and complete the exercise within one month, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021