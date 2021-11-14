Left Menu

Section 144 imposed in Pune after violence in parts of Maharashtra

In view of violence-related incidents reported in parts of Maharashtra over protests related to violence in Tripura, the Pune rural police on Sunday issued prohibitory orders under CRPC Section 144 in rural parts of Pune.

ANI | Pune( Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-11-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 20:57 IST
Section 144 imposed in Pune after violence in parts of Maharashtra
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In view of violence-related incidents reported in parts of Maharashtra over protests related to violence in Tripura, the Pune rural police on Sunday issued prohibitory orders under CRPC Section 144 in rural parts of Pune. The above restrictions under section 144 of CRPC are effective from November 14 till November 20 for rural parts of Pune District.

According to an order issued from the District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh's office, a gathering of five or more people is prohibited. No person shall share or post any objectionable content on social media, said the order.

No person shall share any content on social media that may create problems between communities, as per the order. No flex or posters shall be displayed which may create problems between communities.

Incidents of stone-pelting were reported on Friday from Nanded, Malegaon and Amaravati in the backdrop of protests staged against the violence that took place in Panisagar in Tripura on October 27. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021