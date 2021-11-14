Section 144 imposed in Pune after violence in parts of Maharashtra

In view of violence-related incidents reported in parts of Maharashtra over protests related to violence in Tripura, the Pune rural police on Sunday issued prohibitory orders under CRPC Section 144 in rural parts of Pune. The above restrictions under section 144 of CRPC are effective from November 14 till November 20 for rural parts of Pune District.

According to an order issued from the District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh's office, a gathering of five or more people is prohibited. No person shall share or post any objectionable content on social media, said the order.

No person shall share any content on social media that may create problems between communities, as per the order. No flex or posters shall be displayed which may create problems between communities.

Incidents of stone-pelting were reported on Friday from Nanded, Malegaon and Amaravati in the backdrop of protests staged against the violence that took place in Panisagar in Tripura on October 27. (ANI)

