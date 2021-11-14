Left Menu

Determined to deepen cooperative movement at grassroots in J&K: LG

The administration is making efforts to facilitate development of new women and youth cooperatives and provide them with a solid support system to flourish, Sinha said.He said the government aims to increase the number of Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies by providing much-needed support to the people in every Panchayat.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-11-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 21:41 IST
Determined to deepen cooperative movement at grassroots in J&K: LG
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@manojsinha_)
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said his administration is determined to deepen the cooperative movement as a people-based movement to reach citizens at the grassroots in the Union Territory. He said the administration is making efforts to facilitate development of new women and youth cooperatives and provide them with a solid support system to flourish.

Inaugurating 68th All India Cooperative week here, the Lt Governor said it is under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the country is witnessing renaissance in cooperative movement to address the developmental needs of underprivileged sections of the society.

"We are determined to deepen the cooperative movement as a people-based movement to reach citizens at the grassroots. The administration is making efforts to facilitate development of new women and youth cooperatives and provide them with a solid support system to flourish," Sinha said.

He said the government aims to increase the number of Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies by providing much-needed support to the people in every Panchayat. "This will substantially increase the credit lending in Agri and allied sectors and benefits will also flow to small and marginal farmers." The Lt Governor stressed that in order to truly realize the Prime Minister's vision of 'Sahkar se Samriddhi', Cooperatives in J&K must focus on agri-marketing, food processing, branding, supply of seeds and other innovative activities in dairy and handicrafts.

Sinha also underscored that Mission Youth in J&K is working as a Cooperative entrepreneurship organisation and demonstrating how business with cooperative spirit can lead the way to tackle the modern challenges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021