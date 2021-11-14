Left Menu

T20WC Scoreboard: New Zealand vs Australia

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 14-11-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 21:47 IST
T20WC Scoreboard: New Zealand vs Australia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup final between New Zealand and Australia, here on Sunday.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill c Stoinis b Zampa 28 Daryl Mitchell c Wade b Hazlewood 11 Kane Williamson c Smith b Hazlewood 85 Glenn Phillips c Maxwell b Hazlewood 18 Jimmy Neesham not out 13 Tim Seifirt not out 8 Extras (B-1, LB-3, WD-4, NB-1) 9 Total (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 172 Fall of wickets: 1-28, 2-76, 3-144, 4-148.

Bowler: Mitchell Starc 4-0-60-0, Josh Hazlewood 4-0-16-3, Glenn Maxwell 3-0-28-0, Pat Cummins 4-0-27-0, Adam Zampa 4-0-26-1, Mitcjhell March 1-0-11-0. More PTI AT AT AT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021