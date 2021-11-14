Sikhs in Kashmir Valley commence week-long celebrations of Guru Nanak Jayanti with 'nagar kirtan'

Left Menu

Ahead of the 552nd birth anniversary of Sikh faith's founder, Guru Nanak Dev, the Sikh community in the Kashmir valley on Sunday began week-long celebrations with a 'nagar kirtan' or religious procession in Srinagar.

Visuals of religious procession organised by Sikh community in Kashmir valley (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the 552nd birth anniversary of Sikh faith's founder, Guru Nanak Dev, the Sikh community in the Kashmir valley on Sunday began week-long celebrations with a 'nagar kirtan' or religious procession in Srinagar. The Sikh community in the Valley has planned a series of events to celebrate the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru.

Members of the community joined the procession from Rangreth to Gurudwara Guru Tegh Bahadur ji in Barthana. Baldev Singh, Chairman of All Gurudwara Management Committee said, "We are celebrating Baba Guru Nanak on November 19 this year. Three big functions will be organized in Baramulla, Srinagar and Mattan Singh Sahib'."

"We are also organising a big function on December 5 this year in Srinagar where all religious leaders from all communities will attend," added Baldev Singh. He also said, "We are expecting thousands of devotees from the entire Jammu and Kashmir to participate in the function to pay obeisance and to seek the blessings of the great Guru."

Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated with much joy and fervour throughout the country and different parts of the world on the full moon day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. It is also marked as Kartik Poornima. (ANI)

