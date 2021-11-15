PM Modi inaugurates Bhagwan Birsa Munda Smriti Udyan cum Freedom Fighters Museum in Ranchi

Left Menu

Paying his tributes to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated Bhagwan Birsa Munda Smriti Udyan cum Freedom Fighters Museum in Ranchi via video conferencing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 10:23 IST
The birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, the iconic tribal leader who led a rebellion against the British, is being celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. "Respectful tributes to Lord Birsa Munda ji on his birth anniversary. Along with giving a sharp edge to the freedom movement, he always fought to protect the interests of the tribal society. His contribution to the country will always be remembered," tweeted Prime Minister.

Birsa Munda, who belonged to the Munda tribe, was born on November 15 in 1875.During the British rule in the late 19th century, he spearheaded an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement across the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand. His birth anniversary is celebrated as Birsa Munda Jayanti in the country and coincides with the Jharkhand Foundation Day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

