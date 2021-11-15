Left Menu

Amit Shah condoles demise of Padma Vibhushan Shiv Shahir Babasaheb Purandare

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday expressed grief over the demise of Padma Vibhushan Shiv Shahir Babasaheb Purandare, saying "his death is the end of an era".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 10:29 IST
Amit Shah condoles demise of Padma Vibhushan Shiv Shahir Babasaheb Purandare
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Babasaheb Purandare (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday expressed grief over the demise of Padma Vibhushan Shiv Shahir Babasaheb Purandare, saying "his death is the end of an era". Respected writer, historian and theatre personality Balwant Moreshwar, popularly known as Babasaheb Purandare, died at a private hospital in Pune early on Monday following a brief illness.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Home Minister reminded "A few years ago I had the privilege of meeting Babasaheb Purandare ji and had a long discussion. His energy and ideas were truly inspiring. His death is the end of an era." "My condolences to his family and countless fans. May God place him at his own feet," the Home Minister tweeted in Hindi. Purandare (99), popularly called 'Shiv Shahir' (Shivaji's Bard) for his work on seventeenth-century Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji was recently diagnosed with pneumonia for which he was undergoing treatment, according to doctors at the Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a series of tweets, also remembered Purandare as "witty, wise and with rich knowledge of Indian history", and that he had the honour of interacting with him "very closely" over the years. The Prime Minister also recalled having addressed his centenary year programme earlier this year.

"I am pained beyond words. The demise of Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare leaves a major void in the world of history and culture. It is thanks to him that the coming generations will get further connected to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His other works will also be remembered," one of PM Modi's tweets said. In July this year, Purandare entered his centenary year and was greeted by a host of leaders from various fields including politics, cinema and literature.

Raja Shivchhatrapati, Purandare's hugely popular two-part magnum opus on Shivaji, written in Marathi, was first published in the late 1950s and has since been a staple in Marathi households, going through numerous reprints over decades. Born on July 29, 1922, at Saswad near Pune, Purandare was fascinated by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from an early age and wrote essays and stories which were later published in a book form, 'Thinagya' (Sparks). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021