Left Menu

Waikato to move back to Alert Level 2

“Cabinet today agreed that a move to Alert Level 2 can safely take place tomorrow Tuesday, 16 November at 11:59 pm,” Jacinda Ardern said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 15-11-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 11:17 IST
Waikato to move back to Alert Level 2
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Waikato will move back to Alert Level 2, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today.

"Cabinet today agreed that a move to Alert Level 2 can safely take place tomorrow Tuesday, 16 November at 11:59 pm," Jacinda Ardern said.

"The decision is based on public health advice and widespread testing showing a low likelihood of wider community transmission occurring.

"Since parts of the Waikato moved into Alert Level 3 six weeks ago there have been 233 cases. People in Waikato have helped to keep case numbers low especially by going out and getting tested, the Waikato has the second highest testing rate in the country.

"Alongside many people got vaccinated to keep each other safe. I want to say thank you to the Waikato people. One of the best ways to protect the whole community is to have a highly vaccinated community.

"Vaccination rates for the Waikato are currently at 89 per cent for first doses, and 79 per cent for second doses. Waikato is just 3893 doses away from reaching 90 per cent first dose.

"If you are vaccinated already, now's the time to make sure that friends and whānau who have been hesitating get their shots.

"Alert Level 2 means you can go to work, to hospitality, schools are open, events and sports can go ahead, and when New Zealand moves into the new traffic light framework more freedoms will open up.

"It doesn't mean dropping our guard though, and we're now asking people in the Waikato to wear a mask, keep distance from others, scan in wherever they go and isolate and get tested if they have symptoms of COVID-19.

"Auckland remains at Alert Level 3, Step 2 and the rest of the country is currently at Alert Level 2."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021