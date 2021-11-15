Left Menu

Ready to impose complete lockdown: Delhi govt tells SC

In order to check air pollution, Delhi Government on Monday told Supreme Court that it is ready to impose a complete lockdown in the city.

In order to check air pollution, Delhi Government on Monday told Supreme Court that it is ready to impose a complete lockdown in the city. Delhi government also suggested to the Apex Court that it would be meaningful if lockdown is implemented across the NCR areas in neighboring states.

Following the action after being nudged by the Supreme Court to curb the rising air pollution in the national capital, Delhi's air quality on Monday witnessed marginal improvement as the air quality in the capital city reached the lower end of 'very poor' category with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 318 (overall), according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The pollution level in the National Capital Region (NCR), especially Noida and Gurugram, have also shown slight improvement. Noida reported AQI in the upper end of the 'very poor' category at 387, while the air quality in Gurugram has seen significant improvement and has now reached the lower end of the 'very poor' category at 317.

"Implementation of lockdown for the two days with restrictions in anthropogenic activity emitting pollutants, air quality may improve a little but likely to remain in the very poor category if stubble burning share does not increase," SAFAR's bulletin read. The Supreme Court on Saturday suggested the Centre for a two days lockdown to tackle air pollution in the national capital.

Owing to high levels of air pollution, schools in Delhi and Haryana have been closed. All construction activities have also been shut down. (ANI)

