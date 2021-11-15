Himachal CM pays tribute to Birsa Munda, extends wishes on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas

Paying tribute to Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday said that the tribal freedom fighter's contribution in protecting the interests of the tribal society will be always remembered. Thakur also extended wishes on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, a recently announced occasion to commemorate Birsa Munda's birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, Thakur said, "Tributes to the great Jannayak of freedom struggle, Lord Birsa Munda ji, on his birth anniversary. His contribution to protecting the interests of tribal society will always be remembered. Warm wishes to all of you on the occasion of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'." Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated a museum in Ranchi, Jharkhand in the memory of Birsa Munda, via video-conferencing.

He will visit Madhya Pradesh to participate in the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan at Jamburi Maidan at Bhopal and launch multiple initiatives for the welfare of the Janjatiya community today. Birsa Munda, who belonged to the Munda tribe, was born on November 15 in 1875.

During the British rule in the late 19th century, he spearheaded an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement across the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand. His birth anniversary is celebrated as Birsa Munda Jayanti in the country and coincides with the Jharkhand Foundation Day. (ANI)

