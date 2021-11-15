Left Menu

Himachal CM pays tribute to Birsa Munda, extends wishes on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas

Paying tribute to Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday said that the tribal freedom fighter's contribution in protecting the interests of the tribal society will be always remembered.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 12:07 IST
Himachal CM pays tribute to Birsa Munda, extends wishes on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas
Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Paying tribute to Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday said that the tribal freedom fighter's contribution in protecting the interests of the tribal society will be always remembered. Thakur also extended wishes on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, a recently announced occasion to commemorate Birsa Munda's birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, Thakur said, "Tributes to the great Jannayak of freedom struggle, Lord Birsa Munda ji, on his birth anniversary. His contribution to protecting the interests of tribal society will always be remembered. Warm wishes to all of you on the occasion of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'." Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated a museum in Ranchi, Jharkhand in the memory of Birsa Munda, via video-conferencing.

He will visit Madhya Pradesh to participate in the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan at Jamburi Maidan at Bhopal and launch multiple initiatives for the welfare of the Janjatiya community today. Birsa Munda, who belonged to the Munda tribe, was born on November 15 in 1875.

During the British rule in the late 19th century, he spearheaded an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement across the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand. His birth anniversary is celebrated as Birsa Munda Jayanti in the country and coincides with the Jharkhand Foundation Day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021