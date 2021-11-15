Norway's October trade surplus jumps 61% to record high

Norway's trade surplus rose to a record high in October as revenues from its offshore oil and gas fields soared, national statistics agency (SSB) data showed on Monday.

The October surplus hit 84.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($9.73 billion), a rise of 60.7% from September, which had held the previous single-month record. ($1 = 8.6838 Norwegian crowns)

