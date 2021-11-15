Left Menu

Stubble burning not major cause of pollution in Delhi, northern states: Centre tells SC

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that stubble burning is not the major cause of worsening air quality in Delhi and northern states, as it contributes to only 10 per cent of the pollution.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 12:36 IST
Stubble burning not major cause of pollution in Delhi, northern states: Centre tells SC
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that stubble burning is not the major cause of worsening air quality in Delhi and northern states, as it contributes to only 10 per cent of the pollution. To bring down pollution, the central government suggested three steps to the Supreme Court which include the introduction of an odd-even vehicle scheme, a ban on trucks' entry in Delhi, and the severest - lockdown.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court concluded that major culprits of air pollution are transport, industries, vehicular traffic apart from stubble burning in some areas. The Court directed the Centre to call for an emergency meeting tomorrow over issues like stopping construction, non-essential transport, power plants and implementing work from home to deal with air pollution in Delhi-NCR. It also asked the Centre and States of NCR region to consider work from home for the employees in the meantime.

The matter has been adjourned for November 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021