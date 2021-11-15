Stubble burning not major cause of pollution in Delhi, northern states: Centre tells SC

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that stubble burning is not the major cause of worsening air quality in Delhi and northern states, as it contributes to only 10 per cent of the pollution. To bring down pollution, the central government suggested three steps to the Supreme Court which include the introduction of an odd-even vehicle scheme, a ban on trucks' entry in Delhi, and the severest - lockdown.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court concluded that major culprits of air pollution are transport, industries, vehicular traffic apart from stubble burning in some areas. The Court directed the Centre to call for an emergency meeting tomorrow over issues like stopping construction, non-essential transport, power plants and implementing work from home to deal with air pollution in Delhi-NCR. It also asked the Centre and States of NCR region to consider work from home for the employees in the meantime.

The matter has been adjourned for November 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)