Norway's October trade surplus jumps 61% to record high

State-controlled oil and gas producer Equinor, Norway's largest company, last month posted its strongest quarterly result in nine years, with operating earnings of $9.8 billion for the July-September period.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 12:38 IST
Norway's trade surplus rose to a record high in October as revenues from its offshore oil and gas fields soared, national statistics agency (SSB) data showed on Monday.

The October surplus hit 84.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($9.73 billion), a rise of 60.7% from September, which had held the previous single-month record. With a daily output of around four million barrels of oil equivalent, almost equally divided between oil and natural gas, Norway has been a winner https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/norway-russia-reap-rewards-europes-flexible-gas-market-2021-09-24 from the spike in global energy prices.

In total, 67% of the country's overall exports came from petroleum last month, the data showed. State-controlled oil and gas producer Equinor, Norway's largest company, last month posted its strongest quarterly result in nine years, with operating earnings of $9.8 billion for the July-September period. ($1 = 8.6838 Norwegian crowns)

