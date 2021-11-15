Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: Two drown in Krishna river, one missing

As many as two people drowned in the Krishna river at Andhra Pradesh's Thotlavalluru where they had gone swimming on Monday morning.

Updated: 15-11-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 12:50 IST
Andhra Pradesh: Two drown in Krishna river, one missing
Visual from site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As many as two people drowned in the Krishna river at Andhra Pradesh's Thotlavalluru where they had gone swimming on Monday morning. The police said, "Ten people had gone swimming this morning. Two bodies have been recovered. Another person is missing. A search operation is underway."

The deceased have been identified as Goriparthi Shiva Nagraj (20) and Goriparthi Pawan (18). The person missing has been identified as Narendra. A search operation is underway and further details are awaited. (ANI)

