Three terrorists neutralised in South Arunachal Pradesh

As many as three National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-KYA) terrorists were on Monday neutralised around the Longding area in South Arunachal Pradesh by the troops of 6 Assam Rifles, informed sources. The operation is still underway.

More details are awaited. The Assam Rifles has launched several operations against militant organisations after the attack on 46 Assam Rifles in which its Commanding officer, his wife and son and four soldiers were killed last week.

The incident had taken place in the Churachabdpur district of Manipur in the hilly area. (ANI)

