Three terrorists neutralised in South Arunachal Pradesh

As many as three National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-KYA) terrorists were on Monday neutralised around the Longding area in South Arunachal Pradesh by the troops of 6 Assam Rifles, informed sources.

ANI | Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) | Updated: 15-11-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 13:38 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
More details are awaited. The Assam Rifles has launched several operations against militant organisations after the attack on 46 Assam Rifles in which its Commanding officer, his wife and son and four soldiers were killed last week.

The incident had taken place in the Churachabdpur district of Manipur in the hilly area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

