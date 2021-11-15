Left Menu

UAE energy minister expects oil supply surplus as early as Q1 2022

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-11-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 13:54 IST
Image Credit: Flickr
UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday that he expected an oil supply surplus in the first quarter of 2022, ruling out the possibility of oil prices reaching $100 per barrel.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and their allies - collectively known as OPEC+ - will look at fundamentals to determine the pace of output increases, Mazrouei added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

