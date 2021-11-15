Left Menu

London's FTSE 100 flat as losses in miners overshadow Shell cheer

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was unchanged at 0817 GMT, with miners Anglo American, Glencore and BHP Group down between 0.7% and 1.2%, after U.N. climate talks ended Saturday with a deal that for the first time targeted fossil fuels as the key driver of global warming. Data also showed crude steel output in China, the world's top producer of the metal, fell for the fifth straight month in October amid curbs.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-11-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 14:01 IST
London's FTSE 100 flat as losses in miners overshadow Shell cheer
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's FTSE 100 was flat on Monday, as gains in oil major Royal Dutch Shell on plans to ditch its dual share structure were offset by subdued miners hit by global moves to reduce coal use and a big drop in China's steel production. The blue-chip FTSE 100 was unchanged at 0817 GMT, with miners Anglo American, Glencore, and BHP Group down between 0.7% and 1.2%, after U.N. climate talks ended Saturday with a deal that for the first time targeted fossil fuels as the key driver of global warming.

Data also showed crude steel output in China, the world's top producer of metal, fell for the fifth straight month in October amid curbs. On the bright side, Shell gained 1.8% after the energy giant said it will scrap its dual share system in favor of a single class of shares to boost shareholder payouts and simplify its structure.

BT Group gained 1.8% after Reuters reported citing sources that telecoms tycoon Patrick Drahi is looking to increase his stake in the British company, betting its fiber-optic rollout will boost value. Cineworld jumped 5.6% after reporting an improvement in October box office revenue as COVID-19 restrictions eased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021