Haryana fuel pumps go on 24-hr long strike
Fuel pump owners in Haryana on Monday went on a 24-hour long strike seeking a reduction in value-added tax on petrol and diesel and an increase in dealers' commission.
Around 3,700 petrol pumps have gone on strike which started at 6 am on Monday, and will continue till Tuesday at 6 am, said Ashok Jain, treasurer of All Haryana Petroleum Dealers Association.
However, he said that the petrol pumps would give fuel to emergency vehicles like ambulances.
Protesting fuel pump owners are demanding a reduction in value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel at par with Punjab.
The Congress-led government in Punjab had earlier slashed VAT on petrol and diesel, making them cheaper by Rs 10 and Rs 5 per liter respectively in the state.
The fuel pump owners have also been demanding a raise in the dealer's commission, saying that it had not been increased since 2017, while their expenditure had almost doubled.
They have also been seeking compensation from the government for the loss caused to them on their existing stock due to the reduction in excise duty on fuel.
