Orange alert for rainfall in 6 districts of Kerala, yellow alert in remaining districts

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert for rainfall in six districts of Kerala- Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod- for today.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 15-11-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 14:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert for rainfall in six districts of Kerala- Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod- for today. In the rest of the districts in the state, a yellow alert has been issued.

According to the IMD, An orange alert for rainfall denotes very heavy rains from 6cm to 20cm of rain. A yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall between 6 to 11cm while a red alert is issued when there is a likelihood of torrential rains of over 20cm in 24 hours. Besides, a Low-Pressure Area over the north Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level persists.

It is likely to move west northwestwards and become well marked over East-central and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours. Thereafter it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and reach Westcentral and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh! north Tamil Nadu coasts around November 18, the IMD said. The cyclonic circulation over South Interior Karnataka and adjoining north interior Tamil Nadu has merged with the above cyclonic circulation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

