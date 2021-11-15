Left Menu

UAE energy minister says current oil shortage not unexpected

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-11-2021
UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday that the current oil shortage is not unexpected because of the global demand peak for other fossil fuels.

Oil exporters don't want stagnation in world economic growth, he said, adding that incentivizing investment in the oil industry is important.

The UAE's current oil production capacity is more than four million barrels per day, but the Gulf nation seeks to increase that to five million barrels per day by 2030, Mazrouei said, speaking on the sidelines of a conference.

