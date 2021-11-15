Aadi Mahotsav 2021 to be held at Dilli Haat from Nov 16 to 30

To commemorate the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in the memory of the great tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation Ltd (TRIFED), Ministry of Tribal Affairs is organizing the "Aadi Mahotsav" 2021. Aadi Mahotsav is a National Tribal Festival being held in Dilli Haat, New Delhi from November 16 to 30, 2021. The festival will be inaugurated by Shri Sukhram Munda, the grandson of Birsa Munda and theUnion Minister of Tribal Affairs Shri Arjun Munda, and at 6.30 pm on November 16, 2021.

Smt Renuka Singh, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Shri BisweshwarTudu, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Shri RamsinhRathwa, Chairman, TRIFED will be the guests of honour for the inaugural function.

The Aadi Mahotsav – A Celebration of the Spirit of Tribal Culture, Crafts, Cuisine and Commerce – is a successful annual initiative that was commenced in 2017. The festival is an attempt to familiarise the people with the rich and diverse craft, the culture of the tribal communities across the country, in one place.

The National Tribal Festival at Dilli Haat held in February 2021 comprised display and sale of tribal art and craft, medicine & healers, cuisine and folk performances, in which around 1000 tribal artisans, artists and chefs from more than 20 States of the country shall participate and provide a glimpse of their rich traditional culture.

The November edition will also showcase the rich and diverse heritage of our tribes across the country as seen in their art, handicrafts, natural produce and delectable cuisine. With over 200 stalls, it is expected that once again 1000 tribal artisans and artists will be participating in the 15-day festival.

Characterised by natural simplicity, the creations by tribal people have a timeless appeal. The wide range of handicrafts which include hand-woven cotton, silk fabrics, wool, metal craft, terracotta, bead-work, all needs to be preserved and promoted.

