Kuwait to increase oil production while reducing emissions - minister

Kuwait will increase its oil production while reducing emissions in order to ensure energy security, its oil minister said on Monday. Kuwait will look at renewables, including hydrogen, as part of a "parallel path" going forward, he added.

Separately, the Omani energy minister said Oman will also continue to develop fossil fuels alongside hydrogen and other sources of renewable energy.

