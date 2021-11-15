Left Menu

Kuwait to increase oil production while reducing emissions - minister

Reuters | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 15-11-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 14:37 IST
Kuwait to increase oil production while reducing emissions - minister
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Kuwait will increase its oil production while reducing emissions in order to ensure energy security, its oil minister said on Monday. Kuwait will look at renewables, including hydrogen, as part of a "parallel path" going forward, he added.

Separately, the Omani energy minister said Oman will also continue to develop fossil fuels alongside hydrogen and other sources of renewable energy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021