OPEC’s Barkindo says oil and gas "targeted" at COP26 for first time
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-11-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 14:47 IST
OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Monday that oil and gas were "targeted" for the first time at COP26 as having no place in the energy transition.
As an outcome of COP26, oil producers will have a lot of work to do, Barkindo added.
