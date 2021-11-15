Left Menu

UAE energy minister sees energy demand increasing, can't rule out fossil fuels

Reuters | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 15-11-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 15:14 IST
UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday that he sees energy demand increasing going forward and does not expect that there will be an environment where fossil fuels will not be used.

Kuwait does not believe it will have stranded assets, the country's oil minister said, speaking on the same panel at an industry event in Abu Dhabi.

