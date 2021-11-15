Left Menu

Fit India Quiz set to have two Preliminary Rounds

The date and time for the second preliminary round would be announced shortly.

New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 15:16 IST
Fit India Quiz set to have two Preliminary Rounds
The winners of the Preliminary Round will then take part in the State Round in the month of December and the winners of the state round will then go on to participate at the National level in January - February 2022.
  India
  • India

The first edition of Fit India Quiz, which was launched earlier this year, is now set to have two Preliminary Rounds so that students get a chance to avail themselves of either one or both of the opportunities to take the test.

After the two preliminary rounds, a combined merit list of both the tests would be prepared to shortlist the students for the next stage. Students who have appeared twice, have the advantage of the best score out of the two tests being considered.

The date and time for the second preliminary round would be announced shortly.

The winners of the Preliminary Round will then take part in the State Round in the month of December and the winners of the state round will then go on to participate at the National level in January - February 2022.

The winners of the quiz at each level would then have a chance to win cash prizes along with the honour to be called India's 1st Fit India State/National level Quiz Champion.

The main aim of the quiz is to create awareness among students about India's rich sporting history and to also tell them more about India's centuries-old indigenous sports and our national and regional sporting heroes.

(With Inputs from PIB)

