UAE energy minister says country's refining capacity is 1.2 mln bpd - state news agency
UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday that the Gulf nation's refining capacity is at 1.2 million barrels per day, state news agency (WAM) reported.
