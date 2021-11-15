India making record investments for construction of modern infrastructure, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India is not making record investments for the construction of modern infrastructure but also ensuring that projects are not delayed. His remarks came after he inaugurated and dedicated to the nation the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal on Monday.

Speaking in Bhopal, the Prime Minister said, "This historic railway station in Bhopal has not just been revamped but its pride has been enhanced by adding the name of Ginnaurgarh Queen. The pride of Gondwana has been added to the pride of Indian Railways." "Today the country's first ISO certified as Rani Kamalapati Railway Station, the country's first PPP model based railway station has been dedicated to the nation. The facilities which were once available in the airport are now available in the railway station," the Prime Minister said.

He further said, "Today's India is not only making record investments for the construction of modern infrastructure, but it is also ensuring that projects are not delayed, there are no obstacles. PM Gatishakti National Master Plan started recently will help the country in fulfilling this resolution." The Prime Minister is in Bhopal on the occasion of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas', celebrated on the birth anniversary of the tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

Rani Kamlapati Railway Station is the first world-class model station in the country and has all the facilities that are available at international airports. It has been developed under a public-private partnership and built by a private company. The total cost of the station project is around Rs 450 crore. To control the crowd, separate entry and exit gates are there.

Escalators and lifts have been installed at the station to reach the platform. A seating arrangement of 700 to 1,100 passengers has been made in the open concourse. For information about the movement of trains, display boards with different languages have been installed throughout the station. The station will also boast of food courts, restaurants, air-conditioned waiting rooms, dormitory, VIP lounge. Around 160 CCTV cameras have also been installed at the station to keep round-the-clock surveillance. (ANI)

