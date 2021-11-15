Left Menu

Guj ATS seized drugs worth over Rs 1,900 cr since 2016; Rs 900 cr heroin in 2021 alone

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-11-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 17:19 IST
Guj ATS seized drugs worth over Rs 1,900 cr since 2016; Rs 900 cr heroin in 2021 alone
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has seized drugs valued at over Rs 1,900 crore since 2016, and out of these, narcotics worth Rs 900 crore were recovered this year alone, officials said on Monday.

More than 70 people were arrested by the ATS during this period in some of the major cases related to narcotics, they said, adding that smugglers from Pakistan had been trying to use the Gujarat coast as a transit route to transport narcotics to their destination, especially in the last four years, but all such attempts were foiled.

This year, heroin worth Rs 900 crore was seized in different operations, including 120 kg of the contraband valued at Rs 600 crore recovered on Sunday from Morbi district, which was also sent by a Pakistani smuggler and brought to the Gujarat coast through sea route, the ATS officials said. Since 2016, various drugs, including heroin, mandrax, methamphetamine (or MD), charas, and brown sugar, collectively weighing 2,242 kg and worth Rs 1,923 crore in the global market were seized by the ATS, they said.

In September this year, the ATS in a joint operation with the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) seized 30 kg of heroin worth Rs 150 crore transported by an Iranian fishing boat at the Arabian Sea of the Gujarat coast.

Last year, the ATS had seized drugs worth Rs 177 crore, in 2019 worth Rs 526 crore, in 2018 of Rs 14 crore, and 2016 of Rs 303 crore. No major contraband was seized in 2017, according to the ATS data. Gujarat ATS Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Himanshu Shukla told reporters on Monday that Pakistani drug syndicates have been trying to use the Gujarat coast as a transit route for smuggling purposes, but all their attempts were foiled by the state police and central agencies, like the Coast Guard and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

''Pakistani drug cartels have been trying to use the Gujarat coast as the transit route because of its proximity to the neighboring country,'' Shukla said.

''All such attempts have been thwarted by the Gujarat police and other central agencies, and in future too, no such attempts will succeed. A large number of drugs have been seized at the sea by the ATS, ICG, and marine police. We have a 1,600-km-long coastline, hence all the agencies work in coordination to achieve this,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021