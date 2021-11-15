Left Menu

TotalEnergies executive sees sustained oil demand over next decade

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-11-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 17:23 IST
The President of exploration and production at Totalenergies said on Monday that demand for oil is likely to be sustained over the coming decade.

Mubadala Petroleum Chief Executive Mansoor Mohamed Al Hamed, meanwhile, said he expects oil demand in 2024 to be 7% above levels seen in 2019.

Both were speaking on the sidelines of an industry event in Abu Dhabi.

