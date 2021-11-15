Anurag Thakur offers tributes at statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda in Parliament

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shri Anurag Thakur today offered floral tributes at the statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda in the Parliament premises along with other Ministers and Members of Parliament.

Shri Thakur said "Bhagwan Birsa Munda dedicated his life for the welfare of the oppressed and the downtrodden, and I wish the tribal hero and a great freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary. He is revered by tribal communities and the whole country. "

The Minister further added, "The decision to observe Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on 15th November to honour the unique place and contribution of tribes in Indian history and culture will inspire the coming generations to preserve this cultural heritage and national pride."

Shri Anurag Thakur also wished the people of Jharkhand on the foundation of the State and said "Hearty congratulations to all the people of the State on the foundation day of Jharkhand, the birthplace of Lord Birsa Munda. On this occasion, I wish for the continuous development of the state and the happiness, health and prosperity of all the citizens.

(With Inputs from PIB)