Aramness Gir Opens its Doors - The Ultimate Luxury Safari Experience in India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Situated on the fringe of the Sasan Gir National Park, where the last remaining Asiatic lions in the world coexist with the semi-nomadic Maldhari tribe, Aramness Gir, a new style luxe safari lodge, opened its doors this morning to its first guests. Located within the 18 square kilometre area that skirts the National Park, Aramness Gir sits within a rarely undeveloped natural paradise in a protected teak forest. This forest is home to abundant bird and animal species freely roaming between the park area and the lodge. The property is positioned as an offering to the uber luxe traveller who not only has sophisticated taste, but also seeks the finer details in cuisine, wildlife and has a penchant for the environment and conservation. Aramness is the culmination of the Owner and Founder, Mr. Jimmy Patel's vision, “Our entire team has a passion for wilderness and each of us are dedicated to conservation. Our love for Gujarat is reflected in the walls of the kothi’s at Aramness Gir, creating a world class experience entrenched in local culture and designed with authenticity and luxury in equal measure, providing a wildlife experience that is reflective of world class African safaris right here in India. We are a haven for the luxury traveller, who seek meaning from their adventures.” Aramness Gir is a collaborative effort between internationally renowned Fox Browne Creative and Nicholas Plewman Architects to create a truly unique and immersive experience. The lodge design takes its inspiration from the characteristic local village, Haripur, with its central cobbled streets fringed with courtyard homes (kothis). Natural forest and meadow gardens have been revived on the property wherever possible and are experienced in and around the kothis and guest areas, merging the natural habitat of the area with the built-up space and paying homage to the original use of the land as farmland. The design expression of the lodge is reflected by the interiors, which draw on the honesty of materials and culturally relevant design coupled with local craftsmanship. All inventory has been sourced or made in Gujarat; from the pattern on the large sandstone and steel Jali screens (which is a replica of the perforations of the dried leaf of a sal tree) to the striking wall of Kutchi lipan plasterwork with its intricate inlaid mirrors handcrafted by local artisans. The vintage applique scatter cushions and hand-beaten brass tables add to the detailed layering. Each of the 18 sensitively appointed private village-style kothis take their cue from the charmingly informal arrangement of the local Gujarati village homes, whose buildings develop spontaneously with time. True to their name (Aramness – peaceful village), the understated yet utterly luxurious interiors have been designed to instill deep comfort and tranquility and have been constructed using natural materials and craft techniques native to Gujarat and India. Guests staying at Aramness Gir have several choices of how they wish to spend their day: Game drives into the park to view the Asiatic lion, jungle walks in the teak forest, visiting a Maldhari family in their home, sampling delicious Gujarati food, relaxing in the spa or, even better, doing as little as possible whilst soaking up the natural beauty of the park. About Aramness Gir Aramness Gir, is a new 18 roomed, village-style luxury safari lodge, that borders SasanGir National Park, where the last remaining Asiatic lions in the world coexist with the semi-nomadic Maldhari tribe. It is designed with authenticity and luxury in equal measure, providing a wildlife experience that rewrites the script. As the first boutique lodge of its kind in the region owner, Jimmy Patel is setting the bar high with his Gujarati inspired, design-led aesthetic, his dedication to conservation and a commitment to delivering world class gracious hospitality. Image: Aramness Gir PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)