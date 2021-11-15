ITBP awards 41 archers who swept all trophies at 10th All India Police Archery Championship

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) awarded their archers on Monday who swept all trophies at the 10th All India Police Archery Championship (AIPAC-2021) and won 41 medals. A total of 23 members of the central archery team of ITBP participated in the championship out of which 18 have won medals including 18 Golds, 11 Silver and 12 Bronze medals in Recurve, Indian and Compound rounds of the Championship. The ITBP also won the overall championship trophy, men's and women's championship trophies as well.

ITBP Director General Sanjay Arora awarded the medalists and their coach with DG's insignias and cash rewards as per sports policy of the force for their exemplary performance at the championship which was held from November 9 to 13 in Greater Noida. Speaking on the occasion at the ITBP headquarters, Arora said that the unprecedented success of ITBP archers will surely be a motivation for other players of the force and expressed hope to achieve more success in such future events.

He lauded the efforts of archers as well as ITBP's sports branch. I.S. Duhan, IG (Training) ITBP said the AIPAC-2021 was hosted by ITBP successfully and the force swept maximum medals- 41 in all out of total 111 medals in all categories of the Archery Championship.

Duhan said that 17 DG's Discs, 1 Commendation Roll and a cash reward of a total amount of Rs 2.86 lakh are being awarded by the DG ITBP to the Archers for their outstanding performance at the championship. Raised in 1962, the ITBP is deployed to guard the extreme borders of the nation from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh. For continuous deployment in snowy regions, the jawans of ITBP are known as 'Himveers'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)