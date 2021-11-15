Fuel prices decided in America, blaming Centre for them wrong: Danve

Fuel prices are decided in America and blaming the central government for rising in their rates is wrong, Union minister Raosaheb Danve has said.

He said the Centre reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel earlier this month, but most of the non-BJP-ruled states, including Maharashtra, have not cut VAT on them to provide further relief to consumers.

The Minister of State for Railways on Sunday night said fuel prices in India keep fluctuating as they are linked to the prevailing crude oil rates in the international market.

The BJP leader was speaking at the opening ceremony of a new party office in Aurangabad in central Maharashtra. Party workers were present on the occasion.

Talking about fuel prices and protests by opposition parties, Danve said it was unfair to target the central government over the issue.

'Protest marches are taking place against fuel price hike in the country. But fuel prices are linked to the world (market) situation. One day it goes up by 35 paise, next day it goes down by a rupee and again it goes up by fifty paise,'' he said.

''These prices are decided in America. So blaming the Centre for the fuel price hike is wrong. The central government reduced its tax (on petrol and diesel on Diwali eve), but state governments led by Congress and other opposition parties are not ready to do the same (cut VAT). The country is running on funds from the central government. We should tell people about this,'' the minister said.

The BJP leader said allies in the three-party MVA government in Maharashtra do not sit together and take decisions.

