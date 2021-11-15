Renowned Hindi author Mannu Bhandari passes away
Renowned Hindi author Mannu Bhandari passed away at Narayana hospital in Gurugram, Haryana on Monday.
15-11-2021
She had been keeping unwell. Her last rites will be performed in Delhi tomorrow, confirmed her daughter Rachna Yadav via an official communication today.
Aapka Bunty, Mahabhoj, and Yahi Sach Hai are some of her works in Hindi. (ANI)
