Services of LINAC-NCDC Centre to help boost development of fisheries business

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Shri Parshottam Rupala will launch the "LINAC-NCDC Fisheries Business Incubation Centre" (LIFIC) on November 16, 2021 (Tuesday) at 12 noon at LINAC-NCDC, Plot No-89, Sector-18, Institutional Area, Gurugram, Haryana - 122015. Services of the Centre will help augment the development of the fisheries business in India.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and Information & Broadcasting, Dr L. Murugan will also be present on this occasion.

LIFIC is being started by the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), which is the End Implementation Agency for Cooperatives under the flagship scheme Pradhan MantriMatsyaSampadaYojana (PMMSY) of the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India.

The Government aims to boost the fisheries sector in the country as per the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

