Left Menu

Services of LINAC-NCDC Centre to help boost development of fisheries business

The Government aims to boost the fisheries sector in the country as per the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 18:49 IST
Services of LINAC-NCDC Centre to help boost development of fisheries business
The Government aims to boost the fisheries sector in the country as per the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Image Credit: Twitter(@Min_FAHD)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Shri Parshottam Rupala will launch the "LINAC-NCDC Fisheries Business Incubation Centre" (LIFIC) on November 16, 2021 (Tuesday) at 12 noon at LINAC-NCDC, Plot No-89, Sector-18, Institutional Area, Gurugram, Haryana - 122015. Services of the Centre will help augment the development of the fisheries business in India.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and Information & Broadcasting, Dr L. Murugan will also be present on this occasion.

LIFIC is being started by the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), which is the End Implementation Agency for Cooperatives under the flagship scheme Pradhan MantriMatsyaSampadaYojana (PMMSY) of the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India.

The Government aims to boost the fisheries sector in the country as per the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021