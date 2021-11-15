Left Menu

Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Budgam

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-11-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 18:52 IST
Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Budgam
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The encounter is still in progress.

"SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," said a tweet from Kashmir Zone Police. Earlier in the day, the encounter had started between security forces and terrorists in the Hyderpora area in Budgam district.

"Encounter has started at Hyderpora, Srinagar. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," said a tweet from Kashmir Zone Police. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021