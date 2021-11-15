Left Menu

Govt to set up 30 Science Technology & Innovation Hubs for STs by 2022-end: Jitendra Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 19:17 IST
The government will set up 30 Science Technology and Innovation (STI) Hubs across the country by the end of 2022 to promote scientific talent among Scheduled Tribes and for their overall development, Union minister Jitendra Singh said Monday.

He said that out of the overall 75 proposed STI Hubs proposed for STs and Scheduled Castes, 20 have already been established by the Department of Science and Technology which will directly benefit 20,000 people through various interventions across farm, non-farm and other allied livelihood sectors.

Referring to the government's decision of celebrating November 15th (the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda) as the ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’, Singh said the government will establish 30 STI hubs for STs by the end of next year to promote scientific talent among tribal communities and for their overall socioeconomic development. Singh also underlined India's rising trajectory in the Global Innovation Index (GII) and said that despite the crippling effects of COVID-19, the improvement in Global Innovation Index to 46 consolidates the country’s place among the most Innovative Economies with growing investments in innovation, scientific output and expenditures in Research and Development (R&D). Underlining the theme of ‘Vocal for Local’, Singh said while science is universal, technology must be local for providing solutions relevant to local needs and conditions for addressing the problem of affordable healthcare, housing, clean air, water and energy, agricultural productivity and food processing etc.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

