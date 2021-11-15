Left Menu

TN CM inspects rain battered Kanyakumari, crop damage; gives away flood assistance

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday inspected the rain battered Kanyakumari district, damage to crops and distributed flood relief to affected people. Kanyakumari, the Cauvery Delta regions and northern districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai witnessed heavy rainfall recently.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-11-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 20:02 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday inspected the rain battered Kanyakumari district, damage to crops and distributed flood relief to affected people. Stalin, continuing his inspection of flood hit regions of the state since last week, gave away a cheque of Rs 4 lakh as solatium to the kin of a man who drowned days ago in the district. The chief minister inspected the breaches on the banks of Periyakulam and Buddanar channel at Thovalai and Padmanabhapuram respectively, damage to roads and distributed flood assistance to affected people housed in a relief camp, an official release said. Later, chairing a meet to review the situation at Kanyakumari he directed officials to ensure swift flood relief, rehabilitation measures, maintaining sanitation and provision of food and health care facilities to people hit by the deluge. Stalin, inspected the banana crops hit by heavy rains at Melankodu, and farmers apprised him on crop losses suffered by them. Kanyakumari, the Cauvery Delta regions and northern districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai witnessed heavy rainfall recently. During the current northeast monsoon, Kanyakumari district (between October 1 and November 15) received 83.96 CM rainfall while 38.99 CM is the normal and the percentage departure from normal is 115, according to the Meteorological department. Ministers including K N Nehru (Local Administration), KKSSR Ramachandran (Revenue and Disaster Management), MLAs and top officials were present.

