Left Menu

Income Tax Department conducts searches in Gurugram

The Income Tax Department carried out search and seizure operations on November 10 on two groups-- one engaged in real estate and hospitality and the other, a tools and equipment manufacturing group at Gurugram, said a press release from Ministry of Finance.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 20:27 IST
Income Tax Department conducts searches in Gurugram
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Income Tax Department carried out search and seizure operations on November 10 on two groups-- one engaged in real estate and hospitality and the other, a tools and equipment manufacturing group at Gurugram, said a press release from Ministry of Finance. Various incriminating documents and electronic data relating to an unaccounted investment in real estate, unaccounted sales and purchases, the difference in stock, acquisition of shell companies, Benami properties and transactions, bogus unsecured loans and share application money, evasion of capital gains, etc. were found and seized.

Further, evidence of large sums of money having been received in the form of salary and remuneration by family members without any commensurate qualification or participation in the management of the businesses has been found and seized in one of the groups. Total cash amounting to Rs 3.54 crore and Jewellery valued at Rs 5.15 crore have been seized. In total, 18 bank lockers have been placed under restraint.

The search action, in these groups, has led to the detection of estimated unaccounted income to the tune of Rs 600 crore. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021