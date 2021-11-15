ITBP archery team felicitated for winning all-India police championship

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) director general Sanjay Arora on Monday felicitated the paramilitary force's archery team that recently won the all-India police archery championship held here, a spokesperson said.

The ITBP head awarded the medallists and their coaches with the DG insignia and cash rewards as per the sports policy of the force for their exemplary performance at the championship which was held from November 9-13 at Greater Noida, he said.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) won the maximum medals -- 41 out of the total of 111 -- in all categories of the archery championship.

''Twenty-three members of the central archery team of ITBP participated in the championship out of which 18 have won medals including 18 gold, 11 silver and 12 bronze medals in recurve, Indian and compound rounds of the championship. ''The ITBP also won the overall championship trophy along with the men's and women's trophies,'' the spokesperson said.

The about 90,000 personnel strong ITBP was raised in the aftermath of the 1962 Chinese aggression and it is primarily tasked to guard the 3,488-km long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

