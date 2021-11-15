Left Menu

Tripura: Two women journalists granted bail by district court on bond of Rs 75K each

The Gomati district court granted bail to two women journalists, Samriddhi Sakunia and Swarna Jha, who were arrested on charges of publishing false news and spreading communal disharmony in Tripura on Monday.

ANI | Udaipur (Tripura) | Updated: 15-11-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 21:03 IST
Tripura: Two women journalists granted bail by district court on bond of Rs 75K each
Advocate Pijush Biswas (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Gomati district court granted bail to two women journalists, Samriddhi Sakunia and Swarna Jha, who were arrested on charges of publishing false news and spreading communal disharmony in Tripura on Monday.

Advocate Pijush Biswas, who appeared for the duo, said, "The journalists have been granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 75,000 each and have been asked to appear before the Kakraban Police station tomorrow where the case has been registered."

The police arrested the women journalists under Sections 153A, 153B, 193, 504, 120B, 204 of the IPC on Monday morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021