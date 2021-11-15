Left Menu

Escorts to increase tractor prices from Nov 21

Farm machinery and construction equipment major Escorts Ltd on Monday said it would increase tractor prices with effect from November 21 in order to offset the rise in commodity prices. Escorts Agri Machinery EAM, a division of the company, shall be increasing the prices of its tractors effective November 2021, the company said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 21:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Farm machinery and construction equipment major Escorts Ltd on Monday said it would increase tractor prices with effect from November 21 in order to offset the rise in commodity prices. Escorts Agri Machinery (EAM), a division of the company, shall be increasing the prices of its tractors effective November 2021, the company said in a regulatory filing. ''There has been a steady rise in commodity prices necessitating a price hike to offset the impact of the continuing inflation. The increase in prices would vary across models and variants,'' it added. It, however, did not share the quantum of the price increase. In a separate filing, the company said its board will meet on November 18 to consider proposals to raise funds by issue of bonds, debentures, non-convertible debt instruments among others.

