Left Menu

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd employee Shrimant Jha to represent India at World Para claw wrestling competition

Chhattisgarh Para player Shrimant Jha will participate in the World Para claws wrestling competition that is scheduled to be held from November 26 till December 4 in Romania.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 21:18 IST
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd employee Shrimant Jha to represent India at World Para claw wrestling competition
Shrimant Jha. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Para player Shrimant Jha will participate in the World Para claws wrestling competition that is scheduled to be held from November 26 till December 4 in Romania. Jindal Steel and Power Limited employee Shrimant Jha has secured a place in the Indian team by winning a medal in the national competition. He has toiled hard for the international competition and is being considered a strong contender for the medal.

Jha said that he has prepared well for the international competition. He has won 40 international medals for the country in various international competitions. Currently, Shrimant Jha is in third place in the world and first in Asia. He has thanked his colleagues and Jindal Steel and Power Limited for their cooperation in his preparation for the competition.

Shrimant has already demonstrated his sportsmanship in many national and international competitions and won many gold medals. Recently, he made India proud by winning a silver medal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021