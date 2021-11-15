Left Menu

TRS workers disguised as farmers hit BJP members with eggs, stones: Telangana BJP chief

Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana unit Chief Bandi Sanjay on Monday slammed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government in the state, alleging that some TRS workers disguised as farmers hit its party workers with eggs and stones.

ANI | Nalgonda (Telangana) | Updated: 15-11-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 22:18 IST
TRS workers disguised as farmers hit BJP members with eggs, stones: Telangana BJP chief
BJP Telangana Chief Bandi Sanjay. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana unit Chief Bandi Sanjay on Monday slammed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government in the state, alleging that some TRS workers disguised as farmers hit its party workers with eggs and stones. Sanjay was on a visit to IKP Centre, from where paddy procurement is taking place, for an inspection.

He alleged that the police officials are controlled by the state government, headed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. "We are not scared. Some TRS workers disguised as farmers have come to oppose us and are throwing stones and eggs at us. The police officials who are supposed to give protection are controlled by KCR," he said while addressing the media.

He urged the Chief Minister to listen to the farmers in the state. "Farmers are complaining and saying that since Dusshera, we have been brought to the roads. They say that whenever it rains, they are coming to the roads to protect their paddy. KCR should come out of his farmhouse and listen to the farmers," said Sanjay. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021