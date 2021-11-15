TRS workers disguised as farmers hit BJP members with eggs, stones: Telangana BJP chief

Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana unit Chief Bandi Sanjay on Monday slammed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government in the state, alleging that some TRS workers disguised as farmers hit its party workers with eggs and stones. Sanjay was on a visit to IKP Centre, from where paddy procurement is taking place, for an inspection.

He alleged that the police officials are controlled by the state government, headed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. "We are not scared. Some TRS workers disguised as farmers have come to oppose us and are throwing stones and eggs at us. The police officials who are supposed to give protection are controlled by KCR," he said while addressing the media.

He urged the Chief Minister to listen to the farmers in the state. "Farmers are complaining and saying that since Dusshera, we have been brought to the roads. They say that whenever it rains, they are coming to the roads to protect their paddy. KCR should come out of his farmhouse and listen to the farmers," said Sanjay. (ANI)

