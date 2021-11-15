Left Menu

Establish regulatory frameworks pertaining to control of air pollution at source of generation, says ICMR, Lancet report

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), National Institute for Implementation Research on Non-Communicable Diseases (NIIRNCD) along with Lancet published a report on Monday highlighting the urgent need to establish regulatory frameworks pertaining to control of air pollution at the source of its generation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 22:24 IST
Establish regulatory frameworks pertaining to control of air pollution at source of generation, says ICMR, Lancet report
ICMR DG Prof. (Dr) Balram Bhargava, others launched the Policy brief for India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Shalini Bhardwaj Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), National Institute for Implementation Research on Non-Communicable Diseases (NIIRNCD) along with Lancet published a report on Monday highlighting the urgent need to establish regulatory frameworks pertaining to control of air pollution at the source of its generation.

"ICMR partnered with the Lancet countdown on health and climate change to put forward the policy brief for India 2021. This report highlights how climate change affects health and the need for a timely and robust response for addressing the same," tweeted the Indian Council of Medical Research. Professor (Dr) Balram Bhargava, Secretary-Department of Health Research and DG-ICMR launched the Policy brief for India 2021. Dr Marina Romanello, Research Director, Lancet presented worldwide climate change and health aspects. Dr Samiran Panda, Head-ECD, ICMR presented the India Policy Brief Recommendations.

The report read, "Air pollution has been recognized as a major determinant for negative health outcomes in India. Therefore, there is an urgent need to establish regulatory frameworks pertaining to the control of air pollution at the source of its generation such as industrial emissions, construction sites, vehicle exhaust etc. It is also necessary to ensure the effective implementation of these regulatory measures as well." The report further pointed out that the combustion of coal, mainly in power plants followed by industrial and household settings have resulted in an increase in premature mortality. "Therefore, India needs to urgently wean away from coal as its main source of energy and needs to invest more on renewable, cleaner and sustainable sources such as solar, wind or hydro energy," the report read.

The report further said that the country needs to move away from the traditional animal husbandry practices that will contribute to the reduction of Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. "Since 46 per cent of all agricultural emissions in India are contributed by ruminants such as goats, sheep and cattle, India needs to move away from the traditional animal husbandry practices and invest in newer technologies that will improve animal breeding and rearing practices, use of good livestock feeds and implement proper manure management, all of which will contribute to the reduction of the GHG emissions," report read.

The report further noted that India has shown great progress in achieving the implementation of the national health emergency framework under core capacity eight of international health regulations (IHR). "However, India still needs to further invest in the preparedness of infrastructure, human resources and relevant health systems capacities such as testing and surveillance systems," the report said. ICMR partnered with the Lancet countdown on health and climate change to put forth the policy brief for India 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021