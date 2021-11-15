Establish regulatory frameworks pertaining to control of air pollution at source of generation, says ICMR, Lancet report

By Shalini Bhardwaj Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), National Institute for Implementation Research on Non-Communicable Diseases (NIIRNCD) along with Lancet published a report on Monday highlighting the urgent need to establish regulatory frameworks pertaining to control of air pollution at the source of its generation.

"ICMR partnered with the Lancet countdown on health and climate change to put forward the policy brief for India 2021. This report highlights how climate change affects health and the need for a timely and robust response for addressing the same," tweeted the Indian Council of Medical Research. Professor (Dr) Balram Bhargava, Secretary-Department of Health Research and DG-ICMR launched the Policy brief for India 2021. Dr Marina Romanello, Research Director, Lancet presented worldwide climate change and health aspects. Dr Samiran Panda, Head-ECD, ICMR presented the India Policy Brief Recommendations.

The report read, "Air pollution has been recognized as a major determinant for negative health outcomes in India. Therefore, there is an urgent need to establish regulatory frameworks pertaining to the control of air pollution at the source of its generation such as industrial emissions, construction sites, vehicle exhaust etc. It is also necessary to ensure the effective implementation of these regulatory measures as well." The report further pointed out that the combustion of coal, mainly in power plants followed by industrial and household settings have resulted in an increase in premature mortality. "Therefore, India needs to urgently wean away from coal as its main source of energy and needs to invest more on renewable, cleaner and sustainable sources such as solar, wind or hydro energy," the report read.

The report further said that the country needs to move away from the traditional animal husbandry practices that will contribute to the reduction of Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. "Since 46 per cent of all agricultural emissions in India are contributed by ruminants such as goats, sheep and cattle, India needs to move away from the traditional animal husbandry practices and invest in newer technologies that will improve animal breeding and rearing practices, use of good livestock feeds and implement proper manure management, all of which will contribute to the reduction of the GHG emissions," report read.

The report further noted that India has shown great progress in achieving the implementation of the national health emergency framework under core capacity eight of international health regulations (IHR). "However, India still needs to further invest in the preparedness of infrastructure, human resources and relevant health systems capacities such as testing and surveillance systems," the report said. ICMR partnered with the Lancet countdown on health and climate change to put forth the policy brief for India 2021. (ANI)

