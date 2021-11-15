Left Menu

Maharashtra: Devgad's Alphonso mangoes arrive in Nashik market

The first supply of Devgad Hapus mango popularly known as Alphonso has arrived in Nashik in Maharashtra.

ANI | Nashik (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-11-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 22:31 IST
Maharashtra: Devgad's Alphonso mangoes arrive in Nashik market
'Devgad Hapus' mangoes that arrived in Nashik. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The first supply of Devgad Hapus mango popularly known as Alphonso has arrived in Nashik in Maharashtra. "The quality of the Devgad mangoes that have arrived in Nashik is very good. Since it is the very initial stage, the sale is slow but it will pick up pace," said Tribhuvan Prasad, a mango seller in Nashik's market.

He also said that the response from the people is good in the market so far and expressed hope that more people will pour in to buy these mangoes. A buyer of mangoes in the market echoed the same opinion that the quality of mangoes that have arrived in Nashik as the season sets in is supreme.

"This year, Devgad Hapus mangoes have arrived early in the market. Last year, we did not get these mangoes. I am elated that people in the business are bringing in premium quality mangoes for us," said Lahu Tambe, a local. The markets were crippled due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year. However, this year, the mango sellers in Nashik are hoping to earn better profits. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021