Left Menu

Armyman held for sharing sensitive information with Pak operative

An Armyman posted at Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune has been arrested from the Danapur area in Patna for allegedly sharing sensitive information with a Pakistan-based person.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 15-11-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 22:35 IST
Armyman held for sharing sensitive information with Pak operative
ASP Danapur Syed Imran Masood (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Armyman posted at Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune has been arrested from the Danapur area in Patna for allegedly sharing sensitive information with a Pakistan-based person. According to the police, a case has been registered against the accused under the Official Secrets Act.

"We got a tip-off against Armyman posted at Pune for sharing sensitive information and documents of his Army unit to a Pakistan-based person," Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Danapur Syed Imran Masood said. Masood further said that the accused has confessed his crime.

"An FIR has been registered under Official Secrets Act and investigation has been initiated. The data in his cell phone will be examined," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021