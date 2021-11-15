Left Menu

Ukraine's Naftogaz: Nord Stream 2 can't start without complying with European law

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 15-11-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 23:13 IST
Ukraine's Naftogaz: Nord Stream 2 can't start without complying with European law
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's state energy firm Naftogaz is ready to provide arguments as to why Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline cannot become operational without complying with European energy law first, its head Yuriy Vitrenko said on Monday.

Vitrenko made the statement after Germany's energy regulator granted a Ukrainian request to be included as part of the certification process for the pipeline.

"We're ready to provide arguments why this pipeline can't become operational without full compliance with European energy law," Vitrenko tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021