Ukraine's Naftogaz: Nord Stream 2 can't start without complying with European law

Ukraine's state energy firm Naftogaz is ready to provide arguments as to why Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline cannot become operational without complying with European energy law first, its head Yuriy Vitrenko said on Monday.

Vitrenko made the statement after Germany's energy regulator granted a Ukrainian request to be included as part of the certification process for the pipeline.

"We're ready to provide arguments why this pipeline can't become operational without full compliance with European energy law," Vitrenko tweeted.

