Pathanamthitta: Roads leading to Sabarimala temple blocked due to rain, traffic movement affected

After rain wreaked havoc in Pathanamthitta district on Sunday, the Public Works Department (PWD) (Roads) said roads are flooded, affecting the traffic movement.

ANI | Pathanamthitta (Kerala) | Updated: 15-11-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 23:15 IST
Roads waterlogged due to heay rains (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After rain wreaked havoc in Pathanamthitta district on Sunday, the Public Works Department (PWD) (Roads) said roads are flooded, affecting the traffic movement. The officials advised the Sabarimala devotees going to the temple to change their route and take the KSTP road.

The department has also issued traffic advisory for devotees travelling to Sabarimala temple. The officials said various roads blocked due to heavy rains will be restored after the water level comes down. The hill shrine of Sabarimala opens for Mandala-Makaravilakku, which last for two months, on Monday evening and the public will be allowed for obeisance from Tuesday. The temple will remain open till December 26 for Mandalapooja. The temple will again be opened on December 30 and darshan will be allowed till January 20th for Makaravilakku festival. (ANI)

