Left Menu

Centre to bear full revenue loss due to excise cut: Fin Secy

The entire revenue loss on account of reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 and Rs 5 a litre respectively will be borne by the Centre, a senior finance ministry official said on Monday. He said that this reduction would not result in states revenue loss on account of lower devolution.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 23:23 IST
Centre to bear full revenue loss due to excise cut: Fin Secy
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@FinMinIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

The entire revenue loss on account of reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 and Rs 5 a litre respectively will be borne by the Centre, a senior finance ministry official said on Monday. ''The entire reduction of Rs 10 and Rs 5 is a revenue loss to the central Government. And there is no loss of devolution to the states due to this reduction,'' Finance Secretary T V Somanathan told reporters here. He said that this reduction would not result in states revenue loss on account of lower devolution. Currently, 41 per cent of tax collected is devolved with the states in 14 instalments. The Centre on November 4 cut excise duty on diesel by Rs 10 a litre and by Rs 5 on petrol. Following this, as many as 25 states and Union territories have lowered value-added tax (VAT) on these fuels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Philips in talks with FDA after new ventilator findings - statement; Austria brings back COVID-19 lockdown, this time for the unvaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: Philips in talks with FDA after new ventilator findings...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Federer unlikely to play at 2022 Australian Open - coach; Tennis-WTA calls on China to investigate Peng sexual assault allegations and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Federer unlikely to play at 2022 Australian Open...

 Global
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021